Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Texas Instruments (TXN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) in the last few weeks:

4/13/2020 – Texas Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $150.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Texas Instruments was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $117.00.

3/24/2020 – Texas Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $123.00.

3/19/2020 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Texas Instruments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $119.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $107.69 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.57. The stock has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total transaction of $744,126.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,161,867.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,343,608,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,542,000 after buying an additional 1,447,749 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,412,000 after purchasing an additional 920,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 839,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

