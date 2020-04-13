Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Savaria (SIS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Savaria (TSE: SIS) in the last few weeks:

3/27/2020 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Savaria was given a new C$14.00 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Savaria had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00.

3/27/2020 – Savaria had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$14.00.

3/20/2020 – Savaria had its price target lowered by analysts at Pi Financial from C$18.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Savaria had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE SIS opened at C$11.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $562.17 million and a P/E ratio of 20.96. Savaria Co. has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$14.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.88.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$96.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 0.6000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Savaria news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.48, for a total value of C$26,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,125 shares in the company, valued at C$1,794,525. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,050.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

