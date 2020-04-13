Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/12/2020 – Discover Financial Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $88.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Discover Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – Discover Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $82.00.

3/17/2020 – Discover Financial Services had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

3/16/2020 – Discover Financial Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Discover Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/9/2020 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $39.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.47. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.88. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Greene acquired 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,747.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

