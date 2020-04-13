Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE: TPVG):

4/2/2020 – Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $13.75 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

3/11/2020 – Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/9/2020 – Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/7/2020 – Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $14.50 to $13.75. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $223.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 43.28%. The business had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.83%. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 93.51%.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,097 shares of company stock valued at $38,811. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 625,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 88,709 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 308,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 27,510 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 272,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 49,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

