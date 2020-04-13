Investors Bancorp’s (ISBC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Shares of ISBC stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $8.19. 90,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,517. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,872,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,804,000 after buying an additional 388,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,559,643 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,413,000 after buying an additional 170,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,607,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,074,000 after buying an additional 802,733 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,566,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,378,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,345,000 after buying an additional 45,422 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

