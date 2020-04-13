Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,330 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 773% compared to the average daily volume of 267 call options.

Shares of CTSO stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.00. 213,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,607. The company has a market capitalization of $230.99 million, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.46. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 77.22% and a negative return on equity of 209.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytosorbents news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 4,677 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $28,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 417,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSO shares. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

