Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 11,827 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 300% compared to the average daily volume of 2,956 call options.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.46. The company had a trading volume of 118,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,839. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.39. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

