Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,026 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 870% compared to the typical volume of 518 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Shares of NYSE SWCH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 30,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,033. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,549,998 shares in the company, valued at $75,424,472.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 94,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,333,987.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,695,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 515,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,336,430. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 488.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Switch by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 127,180 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Switch by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Switch by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

