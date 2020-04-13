iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 270.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 123,932 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $120.96 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.52.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

