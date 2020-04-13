iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

DeGreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 108.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,343 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 14.7% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,476,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,347,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,087. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

