iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,956,000 after buying an additional 5,044,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,543,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,955,000 after purchasing an additional 520,485 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after buying an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,179,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,999,000 after buying an additional 298,407 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.73. 302,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,856,479. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.85. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

