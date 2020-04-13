iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 270.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.3% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $4,244,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after acquiring an additional 109,390 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 789,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,378,000 after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 70,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 29,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average of $76.85. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.