iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,569 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $17,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,599,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,856,479. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.