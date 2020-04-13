iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Holdings Raised by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REET stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $20.24. 19,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,532. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%.

