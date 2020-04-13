iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.49% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $495,000.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $51.55 on Monday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $55.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.