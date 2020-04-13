iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,620 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $19,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 67,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,896,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 252,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 153,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 380,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $23.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $30.81.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.