iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,558 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF makes up about 3.2% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned about 0.73% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $11,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $55.19 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $69.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average of $64.41.

