iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,202 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $55.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,312,145. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

