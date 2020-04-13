iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) is Ellevest Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,653 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF makes up about 2.6% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned 0.48% of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF worth $9,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 224,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after buying an additional 20,810 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 82,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000.

iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF stock opened at $28.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $37.09.

