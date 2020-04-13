iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,884 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

BATS EZU opened at $32.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Read More: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.