iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Holdings Raised by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3,765.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,111 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.93. The company had a trading volume of 46,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,504. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $123.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0554 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

