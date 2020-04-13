iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Windsor Group LTD owned about 0.26% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $22,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,910,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,723,000 after buying an additional 263,920 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,224,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,342,000 after purchasing an additional 370,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,802,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,581,000 after purchasing an additional 46,488 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,401,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,496,000 after buying an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,528. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.5894 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

