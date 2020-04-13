iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 3.8% of First United Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,030,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,867,000 after acquiring an additional 196,331 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,142,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after buying an additional 138,535 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $2.14 on Monday, hitting $79.02. The company had a trading volume of 36,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,114. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

