iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,828 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $19,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 203,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $2.53 on Monday, hitting $78.63. The stock had a trading volume of 31,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,114. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day moving average is $98.65. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9467 per share. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

