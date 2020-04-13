iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,434 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,147,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,075.3% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,120 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB stock opened at $53.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.41. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.