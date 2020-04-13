iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Sold by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust trimmed its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of First United Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,267. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.41. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

