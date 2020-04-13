istar (NYSE:STAR) Price Target Lowered to $16.50 at Raymond James

istar (NYSE:STAR) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $21.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

NYSE:STAR opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. istar has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $754.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $128.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.50 million. istar had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 67.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that istar will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of istar by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,612,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,941,000 after buying an additional 639,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of istar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,069,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after buying an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of istar during the 4th quarter valued at $29,547,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in istar by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 43,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in istar in the 4th quarter valued at $10,280,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

