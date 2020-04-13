Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITRM. Gabelli cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. G.Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 149.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 78,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,799,000. Institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITRM opened at $2.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. Iterum Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $9.30.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

