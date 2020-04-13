Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

JACK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In related news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $671,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,240,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,657.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,693 shares of company stock worth $2,497,398. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $45.03 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.65.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 36.78%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

