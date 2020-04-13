JD Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $967,707.82 (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. JD Coin has a total market cap of $967,707.82 and $5,416.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JD Coin has traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JD Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0666 or 0.00000991 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JD Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.12 or 0.02768680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00219260 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 83.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About JD Coin

JD Coin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,526,750 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us.

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.