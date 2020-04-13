Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung fur Diageo nach der Streichung des Jahresprognosen und dem Stopp des Aktienruckkaufprogramms auf Hold” belassen und ein Kursziel von 2800 Pence genannt. Die Aussetzung der Jahresziele sei angesichts der Unsicherheit durch die Corona-Krise keine uberraschung, schrieb Analyst Edward Mundy in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./mis/tih

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / 02:37 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / 02:37 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

DGEAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus lowered Diageo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Diageo to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DGEAF stock opened at $32.35 on Monday. Diageo has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.72.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

