JET8 (J8T) Hits Market Cap of $62,229.39

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 56.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One JET8 token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. JET8 has a market capitalization of $62,229.39 and approximately $209.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JET8 has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JET8 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.05 or 0.02766209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00219443 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 84.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050082 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About JET8

JET8 was first traded on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. JET8’s official website is jet8.io. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JET8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JET8 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.