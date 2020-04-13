Jetcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $143,974.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including COSS, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $29,291.94 and $143,974.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.22 or 0.02765264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00217276 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00052508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00050245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin launched on April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

