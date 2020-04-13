Jibrel Network Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jibrel Network has a market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $2,212.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io and Coinrail.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.32 or 0.04363339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00068127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014860 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009612 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork.

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail, Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

