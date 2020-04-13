Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lifted by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 216.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after buying an additional 2,453,527 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,958 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,581 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.37. 3,520,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,670,240. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $372.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

