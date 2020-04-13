JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Holdings Raised by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,132,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,804 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises 5.3% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC owned approximately 0.95% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMJ. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3,213.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 554,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,095,000 after buying an additional 537,835 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,990,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,484,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 261,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,716. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $26.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41.

