JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €29.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €29.00 ($33.72) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DAI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.94 ($49.93).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €29.84 ($34.70) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of €43.88. Daimler has a 52 week low of €21.02 ($24.44) and a 52 week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion and a PE ratio of 13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

