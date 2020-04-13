JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €48.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) received a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €65.10 ($75.70).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €50.82 ($59.09) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €51.03 and its 200-day moving average price is €65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of €36.60 ($42.55) and a twelve month high of €78.30 ($91.05).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

