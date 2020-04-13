JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 16.50 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 16.50 price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ABBN. Barclays set a CHF 24 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 18.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 17 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 18.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 19.65.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

