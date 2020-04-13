JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target to $20.00

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Outfront Media from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

OUT traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.57. 972,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,379,353. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1,098.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

