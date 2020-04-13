JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target to $56.00

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of LAMR stock traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 447,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,858. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $80.84.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,404,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,072,000 after buying an additional 867,169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 9.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,878,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,881,000 after buying an additional 748,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,390,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,430,000 after acquiring an additional 218,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,306,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,232,000 after acquiring an additional 177,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

