JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Boosted by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.8% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,908,541,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668,930 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,391 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,039,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,932 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,024,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,761,492. The company has a market cap of $313.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.62. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.53.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.