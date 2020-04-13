Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.69.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 179,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,316. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

