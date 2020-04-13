Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,650 ($126.94) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 6,200 ($81.56) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 8,820 ($116.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($105.24) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,254.57 ($108.58).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of JET opened at GBX 7,558 ($99.42) on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 65.28 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,000 ($118.39). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,580.78.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.