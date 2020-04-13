Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.99.

JE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Just Energy Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,385,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 27,182 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,774,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JE opened at $0.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.84. Just Energy Group has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $4.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.35 million. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 8.00%.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.