Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 111.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.70 target price (down from $1.50) on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Just Energy Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.59.

NYSE:JE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.47. 9,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,732. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.84. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.42.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $498.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.35 million. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 8.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 428.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37,740 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Just Energy Group by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 27,182 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Just Energy Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 21.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

