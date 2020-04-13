Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.70 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on JE. ValuEngine cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.99.

JE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.47. 8,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,732. Just Energy Group has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $498.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.35 million. Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Just Energy Group by 428.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37,740 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 27,182 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

