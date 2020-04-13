Kandi Technologies Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,843 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 501% compared to the typical daily volume of 473 call options.

KNDI traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $3.76. 144,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,823. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.62. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.14 million, a PE ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 2.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Kandi Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

