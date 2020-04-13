Karbo (KRB) Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. Karbo has a total market cap of $318,632.99 and $346.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karbo coin can now be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Kuna, Livecoin and BTC Trade UA. During the last seven days, Karbo has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00774069 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001894 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,375,560 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin.

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Kuna, Crex24, TradeOgre, BTC Trade UA and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.