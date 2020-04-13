Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of KPTI opened at $20.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.69. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 254.74% and a negative net margin of 488.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Ran Frenkel sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $49,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 766,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,261,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,597. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

